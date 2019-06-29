|
April 15, 1927 - June 22, 2019 Christine L. Lamb, 92, died unexpectedly June 22, 2019, at Baptist Hospital East, Louisville, Kentucky. She was born April 15, 1927 at Monongah, West Virginia, the fifth child of 12 born to Quintilliano (Claude) and Elizabeth (Fazio) Domico. Christine attended Thoburn High School before eventually earning her GED. She entered the United States Navy in July 1945 where she was a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class. She served at Bethesda Naval Hospital until May 1947. Christine was very proud of her military service. She married her one true love, Raul R. Lamb (formerly Lamborghini), on June 10, 1950, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. They remained married until his death in July 1963. Christine relocated to California with Raul in the early 1950's and lived in Pomona and La Verne, California most of her life. She moved to Kentucky when she was 90. Christine's greatest devotion was to her children, grandchildren, and her Catholic faith, all of which defined her life. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pomona and Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, La Verne. While at St. Joseph's she served on the Altar Society and was a member of the YLI (Young Ladies Institute). Later, after her retirement from retail employment, she became a member of the Legion of Mary, walking door-to-door spreading devotion to the Blessed Mother for over 12 years. Christine was an avid competitor, enjoying bingo and playing cards, especially canasta and shanghai. She was a true sports fan and loved Angels baseball, college football, and professional golf. Christine is survived by her three children, Michael (Joni) Lamb of Louisville, Kentucky, Robert (Deborah) Lamborghini of New Braunfels, Texas, and Carol (Bennett) Swanson of Chino Hills, California; nine grandchildren, Brian (Batool) Lamb, Wendy (Brett) Lamborghini, Jonathan (Megan) Lamb, Krista Sanchez, Brandon (Kayla) Sanchez, Ashley Lamborghini, Taylor Lamborghini, Michael Sanchez, and Lara (Jonathan) French; and eight great-grandchildren, Bader, Brady, Barrett, Grant, Wyatt, Tatiana, Lucas, and Beckett. She was predeceased by three brothers, Pete, Michael (Mingie), and Louie (Scoogum) and two sisters, Grace and Joanna. She is survived by two sisters, Josephine and Nancy, and four brothers, Patsy (Buck), Jimmy, Claude (Junior) and Joseph. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Our mom was greatly loved and is already dearly missed. Todd's Memorial Chapel, 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont. Viewing and rosary July 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Catholic services at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona. Reception to follow in Chino Hills.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on June 29, 2019