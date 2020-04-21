|
|
Age 60, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Overton, NV. Cinda was born on March 13, 1960 in Portland, IN to Ralph Thomas Grayson and Judith Jo-Ann Bye. She married Troy Lynn Johnson in Las Vegas, NV on May 19, 2012, until his death on October 1, 2018. Cinda was raised in Jay County, and later moved to attend California State University San Bernardino and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. She then worked as an accountant for San Bernardino County for over twenty-five years and retired in 2012. She then moved to Moapa Valley, NV. She enjoyed scuba diving, crocheting, jewelry making, reading, and traveling. She was very thoughtful and generous with her time. She will be remembered as the "Card Lady", for the many birthday cards she sent. Family was the joy of her life. Cinda is survived by her children, Bryan Laub (Genesis Hinojosa) and Bryanna Laub; her step-daughter, Kristy (Scott) Gudaitas; her grandchildren, Jude Christopher Lopez, Emma Gudaitis, and Brianna Gudaitis; her adopted son, David M. Eisinman; her siblings, Kevin (Rhonda) Grayson, Christina Grayson, and Carmen Grayson, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lynn Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 21, 2020