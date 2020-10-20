1/
Cindy Mae Dodd
CINDY MAE DODD May 29, 1937-October 8, 2020 Age 83, of San Bernardino, CA, passed away October 8, 2020. When Cindy entered heaven she was reunited with her loving husband of over 50 years, Larry. She leaves behind a daughter Tina Curtin and husband Mike, son Brett Mulford and daughter Lois Mcintyre and husband Cecil. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren Chuck Stowe, Wendy Karnes, Cynthia Peck, Sandra Curtin, Megan Soult, Brandon Mulford, Laura Winkleman, Eric Winkleman, Cecily Mcintyre as well as 8 great grandchildren. Memorial Services TBD.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 20, 2020.
