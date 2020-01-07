Home

Family Funeral Chapel and Cremation
128 North Riverside Ave
Rialto, CA 92376
(888) 929-7779
Cisneros Ernesto Obituary
Ernesto Cisneros Ernesto (Ernie) Cisneros, 72, of Rialto, passed away on December 27, 2019. Ernesto was preceded in death by his son Paul and is survived by his sons Ernie, Taylor (Marina), Robert, and daughters Larisa, and Candice, sisters Marta, Marina and brother Jess (Virgie), and 8 grandchildren. Ernesto was a lifelong resident of Rialto and the San Bernardino area. He was retired from the Colton Joint Unified School District. Ernie was loved by all who knew him. We will all miss him dearly. We will especially miss his fishing stories. He loved boating, but his real passion was fishing. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 am to 1 pm at the Family Funeral Chapel, 128 N. Riverside Ave., Rialto, CA, with a Reception to follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall (Council #4017) 740 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Colton, CA 92324
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
