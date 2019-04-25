|
July 24, 1948 - March 28, 2019 Keating, Dr. Clifford Francis, age 70, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and the music he loved, Beloved Husband of Lorene (Ivory) Keating; loving father of Matthew (Jessica) Keating, Sean (Katie) Keating, and Mary Elizabeth Keating. Loving Grandfather of Colette, Fiona, Clara, Declan and Ronan Keating. Dear brother of Mary Leta McIntosh and Christopher W. Keating, and uncle of Katie Brayer (David), Christine, Cindy and Dean Keating. Cliff was predeceased by his parents, Frank C. and Lois M. Keating. Cliff taught elementary band for 33 years in the Jurupa Unified School District and was named Teacher of the Year in 2010. He received the Veteran Teacher award in 2007 from the So. Calif. School Band and Orchestra Assoc., and taught at the Claremont Community School of Music for more than 40 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point band and brass quintet. He performed with several local orchestras. He received a doctorate from the University of La Verne in 1992 and was also a graduate of Indiana and Columbia universities. Clifford will be remembered for his teaching, his many practical jokes, and love of model trains. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services: Interment Fri., 4/26, 9:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. Memorial service Sat., 4/27, 10 a.m. at the La Verne Heights Presbyterian Church, 1040 Baseline Rd., La Verne, CA 91750. Memorial contributions may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Lobe Degeneration (www.theaftd.org), Claremont Community School of Music, (www.claremontmusic.org) or La Verne Heights Presbyterian Church.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 25, 2019