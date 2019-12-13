Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Coach Strauss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coach Harold Strauss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coach Harold Strauss Obituary
March 25, 1958 - December 4, 2019 Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and coach, Harold Strauss, has gone home to be with the Lord. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, John Strauss, Carl and Gladys Palstring; and his sisters, Joan Thompson and Judy Briggs. He is survived by his wife, Ame Strauss; his four children and their spouses, Tanya and Fred Hernandez, Tiffany and Ty Gordon, Tami and Michael Compton, Levi and Bri Ann Strauss; his 11 grandchildren; and his sisters Linda Lovett and Dottie VanDyke. A Celebration of Life to honor Harold will be held at Sandals Church Hunter Park, 150 Palmyrita Ave, Riverside, CA on December 20, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coach's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -