|
|
March 25, 1958 - December 4, 2019 Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and coach, Harold Strauss, has gone home to be with the Lord. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, John Strauss, Carl and Gladys Palstring; and his sisters, Joan Thompson and Judy Briggs. He is survived by his wife, Ame Strauss; his four children and their spouses, Tanya and Fred Hernandez, Tiffany and Ty Gordon, Tami and Michael Compton, Levi and Bri Ann Strauss; his 11 grandchildren; and his sisters Linda Lovett and Dottie VanDyke. A Celebration of Life to honor Harold will be held at Sandals Church Hunter Park, 150 Palmyrita Ave, Riverside, CA on December 20, 2019 at 1:00PM.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 13, 2019