Connie (Garcia) Vera February 28, 1943 - April 11, 2020 Connie was born February 28, 1943 in El Paso, Texas. Connie pased away peacefully at home surrounded by many family members in the early morning of Saturday, April 11, 2020. She is survived by her sister Lucy Galindo of Colton, CA. She will be dearly missed by her three children: Eddie Garcia (Sharon), Elaine Gallardo (Joe), and Susan Glass (Gary); 9 grandchildren Amanda, Raymond, Reanette, Joelle, Kathleen, Christopher, Aubriana, Alyssa and Joesph and 12 great-grandchildren. Connie was a long time resident of San Bernardino, CA. She was widely known and loved throughout the community. She was greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings whenever possible. Due to the current limitations of public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 24, 2020