Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Vera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie (Garcia) Vera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie (Garcia) Vera Obituary
Connie (Garcia) Vera February 28, 1943 - April 11, 2020 Connie was born February 28, 1943 in El Paso, Texas. Connie pased away peacefully at home surrounded by many family members in the early morning of Saturday, April 11, 2020. She is survived by her sister Lucy Galindo of Colton, CA. She will be dearly missed by her three children: Eddie Garcia (Sharon), Elaine Gallardo (Joe), and Susan Glass (Gary); 9 grandchildren Amanda, Raymond, Reanette, Joelle, Kathleen, Christopher, Aubriana, Alyssa and Joesph and 12 great-grandchildren. Connie was a long time resident of San Bernardino, CA. She was widely known and loved throughout the community. She was greatly loved and cherished by her family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings whenever possible. Due to the current limitations of public gatherings, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -