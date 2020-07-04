1/1
Consuelo C. Alaniz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Consuelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 30, 1931 - June 14, 2020 Our beloved Consuelo Cabral Alaniz passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born June 30, 1931 in Oxnard, California. She moved to Los Angeles with her husband and their children in 1955. She had been a long time resident of Ontario and Chino for 29 years. She loved arts and crafts and enjoyed her daily phone calls from her two sons and going to Palm Springs with her three daughters every summer. Consuelo was survived by her 5 children, John Alaniz (Dolores), Sylvia Espinosa (Joe), Larry Alaniz (Georgina), Betty Juarez (Francisco), and Jane Alaniz (Roman), 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Juan G. Alaniz. Final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery with her loving husband on July 9th 2020. Forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved