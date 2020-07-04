June 30, 1931 - June 14, 2020 Our beloved Consuelo Cabral Alaniz passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born June 30, 1931 in Oxnard, California. She moved to Los Angeles with her husband and their children in 1955. She had been a long time resident of Ontario and Chino for 29 years. She loved arts and crafts and enjoyed her daily phone calls from her two sons and going to Palm Springs with her three daughters every summer. Consuelo was survived by her 5 children, John Alaniz (Dolores), Sylvia Espinosa (Joe), Larry Alaniz (Georgina), Betty Juarez (Francisco), and Jane Alaniz (Roman), 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Juan G. Alaniz. Final resting place will be at Resurrection Cemetery with her loving husband on July 9th 2020. Forever in our hearts.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store