Corinth Joyce Goforth
Corinth Joyce Goforth, 93, a native of San Bernardino, passed into the loving care of our Lord on February 19, 2019. She is survived by her three children, James Goforth, DDS, Jan Gonzales, and Jodi Castenada and their spouses, as well as nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, "Buster" in 1986. She will be dearly missed. She and her husband, Buster, were co-founders of Goforth & Marti Office Supply in 1957. After selling the business in 1986, she remained as a loyal employee until she fully retired in January, 2015. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11:00 am at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel, 1299 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA.
