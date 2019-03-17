Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CRAIG HARDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRAIG K. HARDIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CRAIG K. HARDIN 76, of Highland, CA, died at home on Sun., Feb 10th, 2019 from heart failure. He was a 1960 Pacific H.S. grad, attended SBVC & RCC. He was in the Carpenters Union, retiring as a Structures Superintendent after 50 yrs in heavy construction. He was a member of the Free Masons, Lodge 178, San Bdno as a Master Mason. He is survived by his 3 children, Kinney of Yucaipa, Desirea Ford of San Bdno & Michelle of Highland; 5 grandchildren, Kyle & Kristopher Hardin & Dillon, Danae' & Darisa Ford; 3 stepchildren, Mike Robinson, Collene Leiffer & Jeffrey Reynolds. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette in 2004 & his brother Mark in 1981. Viewing will be at Bobbitt 1299 E Highland Ave San Bdno on Mon, March 25th @ 4pm, Rosary 5pm, followed by a Eulogy & Open Mic. Masonic Service @ 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tues, March 26th @ 10am at St. Adelaide Catholic Church in Highland with interment to follow at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.