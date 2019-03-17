|
|
CRAIG K. HARDIN 76, of Highland, CA, died at home on Sun., Feb 10th, 2019 from heart failure. He was a 1960 Pacific H.S. grad, attended SBVC & RCC. He was in the Carpenters Union, retiring as a Structures Superintendent after 50 yrs in heavy construction. He was a member of the Free Masons, Lodge 178, San Bdno as a Master Mason. He is survived by his 3 children, Kinney of Yucaipa, Desirea Ford of San Bdno & Michelle of Highland; 5 grandchildren, Kyle & Kristopher Hardin & Dillon, Danae' & Darisa Ford; 3 stepchildren, Mike Robinson, Collene Leiffer & Jeffrey Reynolds. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette in 2004 & his brother Mark in 1981. Viewing will be at Bobbitt 1299 E Highland Ave San Bdno on Mon, March 25th @ 4pm, Rosary 5pm, followed by a Eulogy & Open Mic. Masonic Service @ 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tues, March 26th @ 10am at St. Adelaide Catholic Church in Highland with interment to follow at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 17, 2019