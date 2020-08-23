August 7, 1939 - August 11, 2020 Longtime Redlands, CA resident, Retired Navy Sailor who committed his life to the service of others. Crisostomo "Cris" Ratonel, veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam went home to our Lord, passed away unexpectedly from non-Covid-19 pneumonia on August 11, 2020. He was 81. Born on August 7, 1939 Pangil, Laguna, Philippines, he was the oldest of four children. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1965 and was assigned to the USS Tortuga as a gun loader. Later, he became injured and subsequently was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1969. From there, he took advantage of his GI bill to get an Associate degree in accounting at Amundsen-Mayfair Jr College in Chicago, IL. His first job after graduating was with the accounting department for the Veterans Hospital in Hines, Illinois this was the start of his career with the Veterans Administration until his retirement in 2000 with his last post at Loma Linda Jerry L. Pettis Veterans Hospital in Loma Linda as Chief Fiscal Officer. Working with the VA brought him much satisfaction as it allowed him to serve his country he loved so much. After 30 years working for the Federal Government and military service, Cris decided to spend more time with family and hobbies like fishing, crossword puzzles & Sudoku, gardening, volunteering, traveling, and spoiling his grandchildren. He volunteered with the AARP as a certified tax preparer, was a member with the DAV
, VFW, an active member with the American Legion post #106 in Redlands, and a member of the Filipino ministry at the Holy Name of Jesus church. His greatest volunteering legacy was an organization tied in with his hometown called PAUSA Pangil Association of the USA, a group of people from his hometown who volunteer, rebuild after disasters, medical missions, and help with school supplies for the children in need. Cris is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cleo; his daughters, Frances Ratonel of Redlands and Daphne Ratonel of Louisville, KY; his grandchildren Nicholas and Emily; great-granddaughter Aleah; sisters, Nieva De Guia of Cainta, Philippines and Joselina Fuentes of Tujunga, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Legion, Post #106 at P.O. Box 8368, Redlands Ca, 92375. Arrangements have been made by Emmerson Bartlett Mortuary. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mass services at Holy Name of Jesus in Redlands will be limited in size and private burial at Riverside National Cemetery with full military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.