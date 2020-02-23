Home

Age 70, of Glendora, CA, passed away on January 24, 2020. He graduated La Puente High, class of 1967 and served in the U.S. Army, 173rd Airborne unit in Vietnam. Curtis married Jamie Smith, April 19,1972. He worked for the Post Office and retired in 1999. Curtis loved playing golf and competed a 48 state golf tours in 2003. He is survived by Jamie his loving wife, two sons, Christopher, Matthew, their wives Amy, Tobbi and six grandchildren, Cassidy, Benjamin, Isaac, Isabelle, Zachary and Ella. Services to be held Feb. 28 at Grace Baptist Church, 1515 S. Glendora Ave, Glendora at 10:00 am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
