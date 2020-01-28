|
CYNTHIA LEE BALDWIN Age 71, of Highland, CA, passed away on January 22, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Cindy was the only child born to John Charles and Wynell Lee Vines, both transplants from the great state of Texas. Cindy was born on June 19, 1948 in Loma Linda, California. Cindy was reared by her parents in San Bernardino, where she lived and worked for most of her life. Cindy attended Pacific High School and graduated a proud Pirate in 1966. Since then, there has hardly been a class reunion she did not attend, as she genuinely looked forward to reminiscing with old friends and creating new memories. Cindy went on to further her educational endeavors at San Bernardino Valley College, receiving her Associate of Arts degree in Speech in 1968, and then transferring to California State University San Diego, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1970. From there, Cindy continued her life-long legacy of learning at California State University Los Angeles, where she earned her Restricted Life Teaching Credential for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in 1971, and her Master of Arts degree in Education in 1973. In 1971, Cindy achieved her dream of becoming a deaf and hearing-impaired educator. She was hired as a primary classroom teacher by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools at Bemis Elementary School in Rialto, California, where she served for twenty-two years. In 1994, Cindy took on a new career challenge by becoming an Itinerant Teacher for Deaf and Hard of Hearing, serving students of all ages, for another ten years before entering the golden age of retirement. During her teaching career, Cindy received many honors and recognitions based on her tremendous achievements and contributions to special education. In 1998, she was named San Bernardino County's Teacher of the Year, and in 2003, she traveled to Washington D.C., where she was honored as the nation's top educator for students with special needs by the Commonwealth Academy. The only thing that Cindy cherished more than her life's work was her faith in God and her love of family. In the summer of 1969, Cindy met the love of her life, Bill Baldwin, while cruising "E" Street and celebrating her twenty-first birthday. Cindy and Bill quickly realized that both of their fathers worked for the Santa Fe Railroad Company and a life-long love story was born. They were married on June 12, 1971 at the Catholic Campus Ministry at San Diego State University, also known as the Newman Center. Cindy was a proud mother to daughters Julie Ann and Jennifer Lynn and adored being a grandmother to Chlo‚ Zsofia. In March of 2016, Cindy was diagnosed with breast cancer. For four years, she fought valiantly in the face of adversity, never complaining or letting her spirit waiver. In May of 2017, her strong Catholic faith led her on a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France with the Order of Malta, accompanied by her loving husband. While there, she experienced miraculous healing and a second chance to embrace life. With renewed vigor and zest, Cindy returned, ready to take the world by storm. She continued to road trip to Las Vegas, Palm Springs, and Temecula. She cruised the world, attended Taco Tuesday, played blackjack, and spent lots of quality time with family and countless friends. May Cindy's infectious love for life continue to live within all of those whom she touched. A rosary will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9:30am, followed by a memorial mass at 10:00am at St. Adelaide's Church in Highland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sister's Cancer Resource Center, which assists in caring for breast cancer patients who suffer from lymphedema as she did.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 28, 2020