CYNTHIA MOLLE "With God everything is possible. - Matthew 19:26b". Born May 4, 1955 in Long Island, New York passed from this earth but not our hearts November 5, 2019. Cynthia was a longtime resident of the Inland Empire for more than 50 years and dedicated her life to the healthcare profession for more than 20 years. Avid dog lover, loyal friend to all who knew her. Cynthia is survived by her brother Guy Cox, wife Donna, niece Larissa and nephew Ryan. Memorial Services for Cynthia will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cortner Chapel, Redlands, California.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 12, 2019
