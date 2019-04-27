|
11-11-1960 - 4-25-2019 Cynthia Lee Wasley was born in San Bernaridno, California on November 11th 1960. She entered Heaven on April 26th 2019. A loving mother, daughter and friend, Cynthia was a great cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, especially baking around the holidays. Cynthia worked as a manager at Roberto's Italian restaurant, a cook at San Manuel Casino and an Administrative Assistant at San Manuel Casino. She loved her family, friends and pets. Cynthia enjoyed crafting, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. Cynthia was preceded by her mother, Ruth Wasley, father Ernest Wasley Sr. And nephew Benjamin Wasley. Cynthia is survived by her son Ryan Wasley and brother Ernest Wasley Jr. At her request, a private family service was held. If so desired donations can be made to ASPCA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 27, 2019