Dale Roy Bomberger Dale Roy Bomberger passed away August 14, 2020, in Redlands, CA at the age of 92. He is survived by his sons, Tracy of San Bernardino, CA and Matt, his wife Lori of Cherry Valley, CA, and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Gail A. Bomberger (1/2/2019) and sister Doris E. Waller (6/9/2020). Dale graduated from Riverside Poly HS, Whitter College, and the University of California, Los Angeles. Dale was a school psychologist for the SB City School District for 26 years. He also served in the United States Air Force for five years, in the Air Force Reserve for over 20 years, and retired a Lieutenant Colonel. Dale was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, and traveling around the US and abroad with his wife Gail. He will be remembered for his family support, being level-headed, and a positive attitude always. No services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.





