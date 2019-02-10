|
DANIELLE MARIE DECKER
Memorial services will be announced at a later time for Danielle Marie Decker, 52, who died at home of apparently natural causes on January 31.
A native of San Bernardino and a 1984 graduate of San Bernardino High School, she had lived for the last 17 years in Joshua Tree.
As a young woman, Danielle worked at Thrifty Drugs in Fontana and at a Redlands bank. She enjoyed going to clubs with her many friends. For a decade, she managed the Yucca Tom Apartments on Yucca Drive in San Bernardino.
Danielle was kind, gentle, very generous and always loyal. She adored dogs and little children. Despite any problems of her own, she brought joy to others. She truly loved every member of her family.
She is survived by her parents, Mike and Jennifer Decker, formerly of San Bernardino now residing in Joshua Tree, and Sondra Nielson of Los Osos; her son Joey Cresce of Los Angeles; her brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Joyce Decker of St. George, Utah; step-sisters Quenby Davis of Joshua Tree and Gwen Hill of Rolling Springs; step-brothers Sean Davis of Santa Cruz and Jordan Davis of Sacramento; aunts Cynthia Kaarle of Morongo Valley and Denise Kaarle of Joshua Tree; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and old friends.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 10, 2019