Age 49, of Laguna Niguel, Ca, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Dana Point, Ca. He was born in San Bernardino, Ca on June 25, 1970. He attended Holy Rosary School, Aquinas and San Gorgonio High Schools, and Crafton College. He was in the field of Security Protection for the past twenty-nine years. Darin was of Christian faith, a person who liked helping people, was always kind to others and had a good heart. Enjoying his social life with his many friends, traveling, experiencing new places and cultures. Darin was a very generous man in his own ways. He was always there to assist a person in time of need. He had a passion for fine dining, trying new cuisine, and appreciated the talents chefs had to offer. He is survived by his mother, Irene Bryson of Laguna Niguel; son, Dalton Novak of Spokane, Wa, uncle Bill Bryson of Somonauk, Ill and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be forever missed by his loving mother, son, family and friends. A Memorial Celebration will be held after the Coronavirus quarantine is lifted. A notice will be posted on the O'Connor Mortuary website (www.oconnormortuary.com) with all the details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 3, 2020.