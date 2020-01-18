|
Passed away tragically in Corona, CA on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 37 years of age. David Allen Miracle is sadly missed by his loving parents, Jim and Cathy; his beloved brothers, Randy Agee and Jimmie; his beloved sisters, Robin Le and Melissa; his treasured nieces, Kimberly, Brittany, Carlee, Keyana, Ayvah, and Gracie; his treasured nephew, Seth; cherished grandmother, Jerry Bissonette; and his dearly loved girlfriend, Thu Tran. He will be forever remembered by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. David served as an MP at 571st in Iraq in 2006 and received his Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals for his service. He was always a soldier at heart and was quite the character that you could never forget. Friends are invited to share their memories of David with his family during the funeral service at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, on Monday, January 20, from 11-1 pm. Afterward, the burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, at 2:15 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 18, 2020