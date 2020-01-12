|
|
David Clyde Dangermond Life-long Redlands area resident David Clyde Dangermond passed away on January 4, 2020. He was 67 years old. David was born on November 13, 1952 to Joyce and Allen Dangermond. He participated in high school and local theater productions, worked at the family's plant nursery business and spent many cold nights smudging groves. David graduated Redlands High School in the class of 1970 and married his wife Patricia in 1974, when they moved to Mentone. David worked at Dangermond's Nursery and as a landscape designer before becoming the third generation to own in 1997- continuing in the legacy business until 2005 when he retired. David was an active member of the community, serving on civic committees as well as nonprofits and service clubs. He was a past President and past Lieutenant Governor of the Optimist Club and a board member of the Redlands Benchwarmers. His love of his community and for helping others was recognized, including being honored with the Harold Pahl Service to Youth Award, Optimist of the Year award and the Marshall Phelps Award. He is survived by his mother Joyce Dangermond of Redlands; his brothers Scott Dangermond of Prescott, AZ and Jeff Dangermond of Rancho Mirage, CA; his children Megan McClain of Mentone and Patrick Dangermond of Washington D.C.; and his grandsons Alexander and Andrew McClain. There will be a memorial service Wednesday, January 15th at Emmerson-Bartlett Memorial Chapel at 1:30 p.m., with a viewing beginning at 12:30 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life at the 11th Frame Lounge at Empire Bowl following the funeral. Memorial donations may be made to the Redlands Optimist Club or the Boys and Girls Club of Redlands.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 12, 2020