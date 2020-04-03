|
|
September 12, 1946 - March 12, 2020 Port Angeles, WA David Magdych, Age 73, passed Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle, WA following a brief battle against acute leukemia. He was born September 12, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Peter and Bertha Barbara (Mandoki) Magdych. He was the owner of DSM Consulting working with LA Urban, Lee Homes, Winbrook Development, Anden, Kaufman & Broad, Ryland Homes, Ryan Homes and Don-Mur Building Corporation. During his 59 year career he was part of the building of tens of thousands of houses, condos, lofts, apartments and commercial buildings in five states and Ontario, Canada. Two of his favorite projects in Los Angeles were turning the Gas Company Building into Sky Lofts and Market Lofts built above Ralph's, the first grocery store in downtown Los Angeles in 50 years. David enjoyed hunting and fishing with all of his boys and his good friend John Durante, and working on projects at his home in Port Angeles. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth "Judy" (Johnson), three children, Pam of Reno, NV, Jim (Bri Keeler) of Port Angeles, WA and Jason (Jennifer) of Chino, CA; five grandsons, Tyler, Dylan, Cole, Jacob and Benjamin; sister Sandra (James) Ralston of Milan, IL , brother William Magdych, PhD of La Jolla, CA; Brother-in-law John Johnson of Painesville, OH; Aunts Anne (Mandoki) Loncar of Warren, OH, Edna Magdych, and Toni Magdych; and Uncle Karl Knight all of Green, OH; nieces and nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held for David in Southern California once gathering restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions can be made in David's name to the or the NRA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 3, 2020