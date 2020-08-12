1/
David Marion Stroup
David Stroup, 91, was born in Leavenworth, Washington on December 25, 1928 to Jesse and Mary Stroup. He passed away July 25, 2020 at Pomona Valley Hospital. After graduation from La Verne College, (now University) he resided in La Verne and Upland and moved to Hillcrest Homes in La Verne in 2004. He was an active member of the La Verne Church of the Brethren and spent many hours working with Habitat for Humanity. David's occupations have been as a photographer, carpenter, bookkeeper, and retired as a mold polisher for Hunter Mold and Manufacturing Inc. He is known for his generosity of produce from his garden and photos of families and occasions. David is survived by a brother Stanley, of Albuquerque, NM, and five sisters: Kathryn Hunter, Ontario, CA, Ellen Gilbert, N. Manchester, IN, Verda Pattison, Dubuque, IA, Wilma Leyendecker (John) of Weston, OR, and Rosalyn Trump, Milton- Freewater, OR, and 17 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Virgil Dean. Services will be held at a later date and his final resting place will be in Weston, OR.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
