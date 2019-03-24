June 6, 1931 - March 19, 2019 Our Beloved husband, father and grandfather, David N Gasca, was greeted by the Lord on March 19, 2019 at the age of 87. David, an Air Force Veteran with a fervent love for his country, was involved with many civic organizations. He was the life of any event and was much loved. He will be dearly missed by many. David was the son of Pilar and Adela. He is survived by his wife Hope and his children Stephanie, Edward (Sabina), La Vonne Peterson (Charlie), Joanna Sansoterra (Stefanie) and stepson Ray Campa (Stacey), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as many relatives and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 AM at San Salvador Church, Colton followed by burial at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary