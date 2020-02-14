|
02/15/1948 - 01/19/2020 David Sol Olynger passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 71 from cancer related complications. David, (or Sol, as he preferred to be called) was born in Gas City, Indiana on February 15, 1948 to parents Henry Albert Olynger and Phyllis Ann Olynger (nee' Drischol ) of Gas City IN, both of whom have preceded him in death. Sol is survived by his wife of 43 years, Loretta Ellen Olynger (nee' Hauser) of Orange CA, his daughter Laura Randell (nee' Olynger) of Glendale AZ, and his two younger brothers Henry Olynger and Gary Olynger, both of Gas City IN. Sol was an aviation enthusiast from an early age, learning to fly private aircraft while still a high school student in Indiana before moving to California in 1977. Sol returned to flying in the mid 1990's, when he purchased his first private plane and rented an airplane hangar at Corona (AJO) Municipal Airport where he formed many lasting friendships with fellow Corona pilots. Despite a seemingly gruff and outspoken exterior, Sol had a great dry sense of humor, a big heart and would go out of his way to help his fellow humans (even if you weren't a pilot). With his ever present "all day chew toy", ball cap and bushy mustache, he was a memorable character to those who had the pleasure to know him. Sol, you are loved and missed, but you are having a blast with your fellow pilots who went before you, tearing up the sky on wings of silver. You can go as far, fast and high as you want to now, and hope you are flying everything you can get your hands on. Per his wishes, Sol was cremated by the Neptune Society, and his ashes will be scattered at sea.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 14, 2020