June 23, 1958 - July 31, 2020 Deborah Lynn Flint-Dobbs passed away suddenly July 31, 2020. We are very saddened by the loss of our daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by son Jeffrey, daughter Jessica Monk, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Silas and Rowan, mother Joy Flint, brother David Flint, sisters Denise Flint and Dawn Flint-Boosalis, step son Jeremy, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by father Robert, husband Charlie, and nephew Eric. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.





