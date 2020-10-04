1/1
Del Karl Maple
October 5, 1937 - September 21, 2020 Del, loving husband for 59 years, incredible father of 2, amazing grandfather to 4 and a loyal friend to many, lost his brief battle with cancer. He will be missed immensely every second of every day. Del is survived by his wife Delores; son Jeff Maple; daughter Karen Thogmartin and son-in-law Tommy Thogmartin, and grandchildren Clarissa Maple, Zoey Maple, Dylan Humphrey, and Delaney Humphrey. Outside services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 10 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 505 N. Palm Avenue in Ontario, CA.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
