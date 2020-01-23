Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delena Guadalupe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delena (Lupe) Guadalupe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delena (Lupe) Guadalupe Obituary
Guadalupe (Lupe) Delena Guadalupe (Lupe) Delena, 64, passed away on 12/10/2019 in Victorville, CA. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Nevarez and Guadaiupe Gomez. Lupe is survived by her children Daniel and David Delena Jr., Christine Farias and Yvonne Deianey and 13 grandchildren. Lupe is survived by her siblings Lucy Lopez, Virginia Rooney, Donna Bacon and Tom and Raymond Gomez. A memorial service will be held on 1/25/2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church 1226 Ave. Hesperia, CA. 92395
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -