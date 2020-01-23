|
|
Guadalupe (Lupe) Delena Guadalupe (Lupe) Delena, 64, passed away on 12/10/2019 in Victorville, CA. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents Margaret Nevarez and Guadaiupe Gomez. Lupe is survived by her children Daniel and David Delena Jr., Christine Farias and Yvonne Deianey and 13 grandchildren. Lupe is survived by her siblings Lucy Lopez, Virginia Rooney, Donna Bacon and Tom and Raymond Gomez. A memorial service will be held on 1/25/2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church 1226 Ave. Hesperia, CA. 92395
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 23, 2020