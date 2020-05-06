DeLois Ann Rice went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 29, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1928 in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph F. Holuska and Minnie Marie Pruett. She grew up during the Great Depression and World War II taking care of her 3 brothers and sister while her parents worked. When she was 17 she met the love of her life Edwin F. Rice and they were married May 17, 1946. They moved to San Francisco until Edwin got out of the Navy then moved to Long Beach finally settling in Rialto,CA in 1953. DeLois is survived by her three children, Glenn (Carolyn) of North Carolina, Sharon (Ed) of Rialto and Gary (Valerie) of Washington. She has 13 grandchildren, and 15 great grand children whom she loved very much. She was preceded in death by a grandson. She is also survived by her brother Roger (Gracene) of Dodge City, Kansas. DeLois loved gardening, camping, traveling and boating with Edwin. Her beloved husband Edwin passed in 2008. She lived her last 2 and a half years at Milam Manor in Colton, CA. DeLois aspired to education and received her AA Degree from San Bernardino Valley College in 1977. When her children were young she was very active in the PTA rising to President of Casey PTA and the PTA Council. She was also active in the Boy Scouts. She was an artist and loved to paint desert and western scenes. DeLois took photography classes in college which inspired her to take many beautiful photographs over the years. She was never without a camera. She loved geneology and traced her family back to Pre Civil War. She was a member of the San Bernardino Geneological Society and traveled to Czechoslovakia in 1986 to see where her father was born. She worked for ten years in the Registrar's Office at San Bernardino Valley College until her retirement. She was a member of the Rialto Historical Society and loved any kind of history. DeLois was also a long time member of the Woman's Cub of Rialto where she held many offices including President. She strongly believed one must not just be a member of something but to actively work for that organization. She attended the Free Methodist Church in San Bernardino and Redlands for many years. In her later years she attended Sunrise Church in Rialto and Trinity Church in Redlands. DeLois loved her friends and family and would do anything for them. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her especially her family. There will be a private graveside service on May 7, 2020 at Montecito Memorial Park in Colton,CA at 1:30pm. There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.





