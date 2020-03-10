|
DELORES GRACE PATTERSON Delores Grace Patterson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, aged 87, passed away peacefully March 1, 2020 in Redlands. She is survived by her son Guy Patterson (Barbara) of Arizona; daughter Janis Scott (David) of Redlands; grandchildren: Chuck Rathfelder III (Sara) of Beaumont, Greg Rathfelder (Sami) of Highland, Gina Tobosa (Jason) of Riverside, James Stacey Patterson of Colorado and Jacob Scott of Redlands; great grandchildren: Chuck IV, Peyton, Petra & Capri Rathfelder, Tehani & Ranitea Tobosa. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim (1996) and son Jimmy (1972). She worked for Rialto Unified School District. She resided at Plymouth Village in Redlands from 2014 until June 2019. She will be laid to rest, Thursday March 12th at 10 am, Green Acres Memorial Park in Colton. Officiating a graveside service, Chaplain Mike Ballinger. She will be missed!
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 10, 2020