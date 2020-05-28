ASHLEY, DELORES JEAN (nee Shay) Delores passed away on April 30th, 2020 in Helendale California due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Ashley (Dick) in 2018 and her brother William Shay (Bill) in 2007. Delores is survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Shay, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends and loved ones. Delores was born in Missouri in May of 1929 and her family moved to southern California shortly thereafter. She attended South Gate High School, UCLA and Pepperdine University. After marrying Dick in 1950, they lived in Bakersfield for a short time where she began her teaching career. When they moved to Buena Park, she taught at South Gate Junior High and South Gate High School, eventually becoming a Counselor there. Delores enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and had hundreds of slides and pictures of their fond memories. She was proud of her vocation as an educator and treasured her relationships with faculty and students. Delores was initiated in the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (Chi State Chapter) and the Los Angeles School Counselors' Association. She will be lovingly remembered for her sense of humor, professional work ethic and love of family and friends.





