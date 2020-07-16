Dennis Tucker

Age 67, passed away peacefully at home in Montclair, CA on June 28, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife Robin, his daughter Audrey, his son-in law Cody, and our beloved dog Georgie. Dennis was born in Cayce, KY to Harry and Jeanette Tucker. He was very proud of his roots and regularly told stories of his time in Cayce. He was a known storyteller and you never knew how much extra was added to his tall tales, but you always knew you were going to laugh. His one liners are legendary and his sense of humor was constant. He made friends anywhere and everywhere he went. He was impossible to forget. He spent a lot of his time going to hockey games, movie theaters, Disneyland, Starbucks, and playing poker. He had many wonderful qualities but none more admirable than the love he had for his family. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Jeanette Tucker, and his sister Carmen Henderson. He is survived by his wife Robin, daughter Audrey, son-in-law Cody Soiney, brother Gary Tucker, brother Scott Tucker, sister-in-law Amy Tucker, niece and nephew Allie and Alex Tucker, brother-in-law Jim Henderson, nephews Jacob and Ryan Henderson, and all the other family and friends who meant so much to him. We love you, Daddy. We'll see you again, and when we do...have a good story ready for us.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store