DERALD LEE ANDREWS Passed away June 22, 2019 at his home in Ontario, CA. Derald was born October 17th, 1952. He was preceded in death by cherished son, Todd Andrews and parents Derald and Jackie Andrews. He is survived by wife Debbie Andrews, son Travis and his wife Star, granddaughters Aubrey Claire and Hanna Lee. Daughter in law Krystle Andrews, granddaughter Kayla Lee, Issac and Gabe. Brother Scott and his wife Denise, nieces Emily and Rian. He is also survived by Debbie's family, the Milams, which became Derald's family 40 years ago. In-laws Richard & Leora Milam, sisters-in law Cheryl, Cindy (Tom), Teresa (Dave) and brother-in-law Curtis, along with many nieces and nephews. He was employed by 1st Certified Collision Center. There will a Celebration of Derald's Life Friday, July 12th from 2:30 to 4:30pm to share memories and to remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. David Dreier Hall (East), Rancho Cucamonga's Central Park, 11200 Base Line. No flowers please.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 7, 2019