August 17, 1960 - April 20, 2019 Diana Aguilar, 58, passed April 20, 2019 with her family by her side in San Bernardino, CA. She is survived by her three children Teresa, Alex, and Steven. She was the best Abuela to her granddaughters Alina, Camryn, and Delilah. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on through her Children and Grandchildren. Memorial Service and Burial to be held at 11am on May 6, 2019 at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 24, 2019