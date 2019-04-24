Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Aguilar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Aguilar Obituary
August 17, 1960 - April 20, 2019 Diana Aguilar, 58, passed April 20, 2019 with her family by her side in San Bernardino, CA. She is survived by her three children Teresa, Alex, and Steven. She was the best Abuela to her granddaughters Alina, Camryn, and Delilah. She will be greatly missed, but her legacy will live on through her Children and Grandchildren. Memorial Service and Burial to be held at 11am on May 6, 2019 at Hermosa Gardens Cemetery in Colton, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.