DIANA SOFIA CASTANON March 27, 1958~April 1, 2019 Diana was born in Los Angeles, CA to Mary Louise and Ynoalecio Melendez. She married Leonard Castanon October 10, 1981. She worked as a Pre-School Teacher for Alhambra Day Nursery, Head-Start in San Bernardino and Muscoy Elementary from 1978- 2019. She was devoted to her church, Our Lady the Immaculate Conception in Colton, serving in many ministries. Diana is survived by her husband of 37 1/2 years Deacon Leonard Castanon; also three children, Matthew, Mark and Sarah Castanon, and daughter-in-law Barbara, one grandchild, Beverly, sister Rosemary and brother Joe. Services will be held at Our Lady the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colton, 1106 North La Cadena Drive. Vigil and viewing , 5-8pm Monday, April 8th. Holy Mass of the Resurrection Tuesday, April 9th, 10am. Interment will take place at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Colton. 3510 East Washington St. Reception to follow at Knights of Columbus Hall, 740 North Pennsylvania Ave. We dearly miss her.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 7, 2019