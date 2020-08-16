DIANNE LOUISE BLAKKOLB Dianne Louise Blakkolb went to be with her Lord on August 9, 2020. Dianne was born in Deluth, MN on September 13, 1940. After graduating from Pacific High School, Dianne went to work for Division Highways where she met the love of her life, Dennis Blakkolb. Dianne enjoyed doing needle point, caring for her garden, and traveling, She also worked for 20 years as a judge's secretary in the San Bernardino Courts. Dianne and Dennis Blakkolb were married in the Lutheran Church in 1984 and spent 36 unforgettable years of marriage together. Dianne is survived by her loving husband Dennis Blakkolb of La Quinta. Her daughter Debbie Meeske of Grass Valley, CA, son Bryan (Pam) Stevens of Truckee, Ca as well as three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Dianne at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am.





