1/2
Dianne Louise Blakkolb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIANNE LOUISE BLAKKOLB Dianne Louise Blakkolb went to be with her Lord on August 9, 2020. Dianne was born in Deluth, MN on September 13, 1940. After graduating from Pacific High School, Dianne went to work for Division Highways where she met the love of her life, Dennis Blakkolb. Dianne enjoyed doing needle point, caring for her garden, and traveling, She also worked for 20 years as a judge's secretary in the San Bernardino Courts. Dianne and Dennis Blakkolb were married in the Lutheran Church in 1984 and spent 36 unforgettable years of marriage together. Dianne is survived by her loving husband Dennis Blakkolb of La Quinta. Her daughter Debbie Meeske of Grass Valley, CA, son Bryan (Pam) Stevens of Truckee, Ca as well as three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Dianne at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved