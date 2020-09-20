1/1
Dixie Lee Ruiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIXIE LEE RUIZ (Paul Kearney) Age 73, of Beaumont, CA, entered into Heaven on September 5, 2020. Born to Leota Boston and Rayshard Paul, Dixie grew up in San Bernardino and graduated from Pacific High School as well as Valley College. Dixie was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years and retired in 2014 from the Hematology and Oncology Department at Kaiser Permanente, Fontana. She was a loving nurse and was dedicated to caring for the needs of her beloved oncology patients. Dixie cherished time with her family, and was an avid reader and movie buff. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the beach, and cheering for the L.A. Dodgers. Dixie will be dearly missed by her children, Victoria Ostermann (Mike), Antonio Ruiz (Amy), Raquel Ruiz, and her dearest and loving grandchildren, Drew, Timythy, Aidan, Aubrey, and Grace. Dixie was predeceased by her sister Colleen, and brother Jere. A service of remembrance will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel at 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, California. Those who wish to remember Dixie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society. "We didn't get to say goodbye, but we will meet again." To leave a condolence on Dixie's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved