DIXIE LEE RUIZ (Paul Kearney) Age 73, of Beaumont, CA, entered into Heaven on September 5, 2020. Born to Leota Boston and Rayshard Paul, Dixie grew up in San Bernardino and graduated from Pacific High School as well as Valley College. Dixie was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years and retired in 2014 from the Hematology and Oncology Department at Kaiser Permanente, Fontana. She was a loving nurse and was dedicated to caring for the needs of her beloved oncology patients. Dixie cherished time with her family, and was an avid reader and movie buff. She enjoyed crocheting, going to the beach, and cheering for the L.A. Dodgers. Dixie will be dearly missed by her children, Victoria Ostermann (Mike), Antonio Ruiz (Amy), Raquel Ruiz, and her dearest and loving grandchildren, Drew, Timythy, Aidan, Aubrey, and Grace. Dixie was predeceased by her sister Colleen, and brother Jere. A service of remembrance will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel at 1299 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino, California. Those who wish to remember Dixie in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society
. "We didn't get to say goodbye, but we will meet again."