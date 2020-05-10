July 6, 1928 - April 9, 2020 Our mother, Dolores (Del, Dee) departed this life peacefully with two of her five daughters by her side. She was 91, residing at Brookdale Assisted Living in Loma Linda, California. She was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the oldest of 10 children to Alexander and Ida (Montminy) Deslauriers. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Pauline and Lillian, brothers Leo and Robert (Butch), and her husband Norman Miclette. She is survived by her former husband Roland Cormier, the father of their five daughters, Norma (Cliff) Duplissis of Highland, CA, Michelle (Mike) Southworth of Upland, CA, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Bill) Crouch of Colorado Springs, CO, Renee (Bob) Chilcote, and Marie of San Bernardino, CA, grandchildren Christopher, Darryl, Jenny, Lacey, Michelle, Jonathan and Kenna, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews as well as Norm's five children Lisa, Michelle, Carla, Mark, and Eric. She is also survived by her sisters Antoinette "Toni" Owens of Seymour, CT and Victoria "Vicky" DiChiara of Waterbury, CT, and her brother Richard Deslauriers of Bristol, CT. Mom graduated from Waterbury Catholic High School in 1946, the first high school graduate in her family. She worked in business offices in and around Waterbury, CT and New Bedford, Mass. While raising the family she worked at Connecticut General Insurance, Travelers Insurance, in the Business Office of Hartford Hospital in Connecticut until we moved to San Bernardino, CA in 1970. She found her new family of friends while working in the Business Office, Medical Records and Marketing Depts. at St. Bernardine Hospital/Medical Center, and for Dr. Irv Kotner. Mom continued to make life-long friends when she retired in 1993 to Panama City Beach, Florida. Unable to sit still she worked part-time at a Christian Retreat on the beach and the local school board. She and husband Norm were married in 1995 and they enjoyed volunteering at the VFW and traveling throughout the country during their short time together. In 2002, she moved back to San Bernardino to be close to her daughters while recovering from a stroke. Mom's incredible work ethic, determination, and family support allowed mom to make an amazing recovery. She went on to lead an Easter Seal's Stroke Support group in San Bernardino and volunteered at St. Bernardine Medical Center in the gift shop until age 87. She lived at Leisure Pointe in San Bernardino for 12 years until 2018, where she enjoyed the close friendship of staff and residents, especially Paul and Katherine, Cara and her daughter Barbara. Mom thrived being around people giving of herself in whatever way she could. If you knew mom, at some point you likely received a piece of advice from her whether you asked for it or not. She called it 'tough love', and she would tell you what she felt you needed to hear, even if you didn't appreciate its value until later in life. Mom's greatest joy always came from being surrounded by family and friends sharing a good meal, lots of talking and laughing. She introduced us, her five daughters, as "This is my #1 daughter, this is my #2 daughter" In the past few years she didn't talk as much, instead she sat quietly watching and smiling as everyone she loved was having a good time, because this was her family, getting along, enjoying each other. That is what she always wanted. In her final days she thanked God for her girls, her beautiful family, and for giving her the strength to do the best she could with what she had. As mom always said, "We may not have had much, but you were always loved." We miss her smile, her laugh, her tough love, her touch. Anyone who knew mom knew they were loved. We love you mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernardine Medical Center Auxiliary or Easter Seals Stroke Support. Memorial Services will be announced at a future date. Mark B. Shaw Mortuary 1525 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404





