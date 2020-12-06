April 13, 1922 - November 29, 2020 Beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister and aunt has left us to be with her "Chavez". She is survived by her sons Ray and Fonso (deceased sons Boy and Danny), daughters-in-law Denese, Kathy, Lenny, Teri, Mary Jane and Cindy, her baby sister Luchica and 70 plus grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. Dolores was loved by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly loved and missed forever. Visitation and Rosary will be at Draper's Mortuary on December 9, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Mass will be said at San Secondo d' Asti Church in Guasti on December 10, 2020 at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Bellevue Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store