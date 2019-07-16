Home

April 23, 1929 - July 10, 2019 Dolores Z. Poore, age 90, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Redlands, California after a brief illness. A native of Los Angeles, California, she attended UCLA, graduating with the Class of 1951. Dolores taught at the old Kingsbury Elementary School after first coming to Redlands. She retired from teaching when her children were young to concentrate on being a wonderful mother and active member of her community. She returned to work as an Executive Secretary for the San Gorgonio Girl Scout Council when her children were in high school. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Redlands and enjoyed singing in the choir for many, many years. Dolores was predeceased by her husband David, and is survived by her son Brian (Julie), her daughter Lori, and her granddaughter Emily. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Dolores Poore Memorial Fund for Music, First Baptist Church of Redlands, 51 West Olive Ave., Redlands, CA 92373.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on July 16, 2019
