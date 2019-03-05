|
|
DOLORES (LEON) RUIZ
Dolores passed away in Yuma, AZ on February 17, 2019. She was born in California on March 15, 1940. She is survived by her husband, 3 children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grand- children. Dolores loved her family with all her heart, showing her sweet sentiments for everyone to see. God Bless Her!
Family viewing will be held March 10, at 4:30 p.m. Memorial service will be held Monday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. Both at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E Washington St, Colton, CA. She will be greatly missed.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 5, 2019