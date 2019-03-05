San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
Dolores Ruiz
DOLORES (LEON) RUIZ
 Dolores passed away in Yuma, AZ on February 17, 2019. She was born in California on March 15, 1940. She is survived by her husband, 3 children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grand- children. Dolores loved her family with all her heart, showing her sweet sentiments for everyone to see. God Bless Her!
Family viewing will be held March 10, at 4:30 p.m. Memorial service will be held Monday, March 11 at 10:00 a.m. Both at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3520 E Washington St, Colton, CA. She will be greatly missed.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
