Don Davis passed away on May 19, 2020 with his wife Beth and daughter Debbie by his side. He was born on 11/14/1942. He was raised and grew up with his brother Bob and sister Jeanette (Sheets) in the early lemon grove days of Upland, CA. He often told great stories of life in the citrus groves and industry. He worked for Fruehauf Trailers, Upland Lemon Growers Association, and then went into partnership with his late son Don Jr., at Agricultural Chemicals Marketing. Don had a passion for cars, building a 1923 T-Bucket Roadster and a 1934 Ford. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He spent most of his weekends at home with his family either in the garage woodworking or outside doing yard work. Don's special gift for our family were the grandfather clocks, gun cabinets, bird houses, cradles and toy boxes he built that will be passed on for generations. He was a wonderful husband, a great father and a kind and patient man. Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Beth and his daughter Debbie Davis of Upland, CA and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends who will miss Don's kindness and gentle nature.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store