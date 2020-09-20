February 13, 1935 - September 8, 2020 Don Thomas Durboraw Jr., of Pomona, CA, passed away on September 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Don was born on February 13, 1935 in Chicago, IL. The Durboraw family eventually settled in Grants Pass, Oregon where Don attended Grants Pass High School. Don grew up hiking, hunting and exploring the numerous local logging trails near Grants Pass in his Willys Jeep. Don attended Oregon State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics. Don paid for his education by working on commercial fishing boats and as a surveyor for the United States Geological Survey. He was a proud TKE and could never say no to a card game. Don remained an avid Gin player up until the time of his death. Upon graduating from college, Don and his wife Marcia moved to Southern California where Don began his career working in the defense industry. For the next thirty years he worked for various Aerospace/Defense companies including: General Dynamics, McDonnell Douglas and Lockheed Martin while he and Marcia raised their family. Don was a lifelong outdoorsman. He loved scuba diving, motorcycles and backpacking. Some of the best family memories of Don were around campfires in the Sierras, Mohave Desert and beaches in San Felipe Mexico. Don is survived by his three children: Geoff Durboraw, North Carolina. Amy Durboraw Schmid, Washington State and Beth Durboraw Hameister, California; his five grandchildren: Rachel and Clayton Durboraw, Lauren Hameister, Makenzie and Graham Schmid; his sister Celia Anne Rosales, Monterey Mexico. Don was preceded in death by his wife Marcia Cameron Durboraw, his grandson Ian Durboraw, his brother Dale Durboraw, his sister Linnea Claire Durboraw and his parents Linnea and Don Durboraw. Don will be buried in a private ceremony on September 25, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service for Don will be planned at a later date.





