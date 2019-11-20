|
|
DON P. LAND 1935-2019 Surrounded by his family and his loving wife of 60 years, Don P. Land of Bloomington, CA passed away on November 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Paul B. Land, stepmother Gertrude Land, mother Nan E. Thresher, stepfather William Dave, sister Dixie Smith, and brothers, Jerry Land and Craig Taggart. He is survived by his wife Donna Land, children David (Gayle) Land of Colton, CA, DeAnn (Abe) Ward of San Bernardino, CA, Denise (Todd) Sallenbach of Beaumont, CA, Darrin (Joyce) Land of Victorville, CA, Dawn Williams of Redlands, CA, Darla (Tim) Crawford of Temecula, CA, Duane (Jill) Land of Yucaipa, CA, and Douglas (Jessica) Land of McKinney, TX, 29 grandchildren, 4 great-grand- children, and many nieces and nephews. Don was born May 6, 1935 in Abilene, TX and at around age 9 moved with his family to Bloomington, living there the rest of his life. Don graduated from Colton High School. He met Donna Elizabeth Fryer at the Colton Library and married her in Colton, CA on December 20, 1958. Don was a talented baseball player, playing 2 years in the minor leagues. He continued his education as an adult and received an AA degree from San Bernardino Valley College. Don was employed for most of his career in the water filtering business where he was a loyal employee, retiring at age 79. He is remembered for his love of God and family, his funny sense of humor, morning crossword puzzles, watching sports on TV, and his immaculate yard work. Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership positions, including Bishop and Patriarch, in the Church. A viewing will be held on November 22, 2019 from 10-11AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 250 East Laurel St., Colton, CA with funeral services following thereafter from 11:30AM-1PM. His final resting place will be Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 20, 2019