DONALD EUGENE RACKLEY
It is with great sorrow to announce the sudden death of Donald Eugene Rackley on Feb. 18, 2019. He was 80 years old. He grew up in Fresno, CA. but spent most of his years in the Inland Empire. He served in the USAF and retired form the Santa Fe Railroad after 35 years.
He is survived by his daughter, Shellrae Hoehn and her husband Dave, his daughter Teri Luitwieler and her husband Michael, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, one bother, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Services will be held at Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, Friday March 1st. at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel with a Veteran's graveside dedication immediately following.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
