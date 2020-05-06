Col. Donald O. Knutson, USAF Retired Col. Donald O. Knutson, USAF retired, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Loma Linda Hospital. Col. Knutson was a proud 36 year veteran of the United States Air Force. Along with various posts in the U.S., he served in Vietnam as both a fighter pilot and as an O-2 observation aircraft pilot. Don later served in Japan where he was awarded the Order Of The Rising Sun by the Japanese Emperor. Included in his numerous honors he was recipient of two Distinguished Flying Crosses. Don was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on February 13, 1936. He graduated from Washington High School in 1954 and joined the Air National Guard while attending Augustana College. He achieved a bachelors degree from Troy State and his Masters from Auburn. After retiring at Norton AFB, Don continued to make his home in Highland, California. He is survived by his children Deborah Mains and her husband Gary from Port Charlotte Florida, son Steven Knutson and wife Patricia residing in San Bernardino; brothers Richard and his wife Virginia in Vermillion South Dakota, Dale living in Eagle, Idaho, and sister Deanne Saeterhaug residing in Heimdal, Norway; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. and Norway. Donald's love and support for his family, friends and country will be greatly missed. Interment will take place at Riverside National Cemetery.





