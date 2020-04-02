|
January 16, 1924 - March 31, 2020 Donald W. Warren, of Fontana, California, passed away Tuesday, March 31st at his home. Mr. Warren was a WWII veteran of the 104th Infantry Division, U.S. Army and a graduate of U.C. Santa Barbara. Over his lifetime Mr. Warren was an active member of both Fontana Community Church and the Gloria De Lutheran Church. Mr. Warren is the son of the late Ward (W.J.) and Ruth Warren. Mr. Warren taught within the Fontana Unified School District. His teaching career included Sequoia Jr. High, Fontana Jr. High and Alder Jr. High where he taught for over 30 years. He is survived by his three children, Leeta Warren of Marina Del-Rey, Ca., Lucinda Over of Pasadena, Ca. and Ward Warren of Fredericksburg, Va; four grandchildren- Jared Warren of San Antonio, Tx., Amanda Clement of Belton, Tx., Jessica Tallon of Frankfurt, Ky. and Margo Ross of Kinglsand, Ga.; three great grandchildren - Olivia Tallon of Frankfurt, Ky, Mateo Warren of San Antonio, Tx and Amelia Ross of Kingsland, Ga. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara L. Warren, and his son Michael W. Warren. Services will be announced at a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions. Information will be availbe through Ingold Chapel Fontana California, 909-822-9083.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 2, 2020