1931 - 2020 Donald Wayne Bean, father, grandfather and great grandfather died peacefully on June 13, 2020 at the age of 89 at Legacy House in Upland, California after a long illness. Born on March 9, 1931 in Roxana, Illinois he was son of the late Albert Wayne and Anabel Bean. Donald graduated from Roxana High School in 1949 and then married his high school sweetheart, June M. Grange. Donald graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Education in June of 1953. Donald then went on to obtain a Master's degree at the University of Illinois in Mathematics and Science in June of 1958. In 1962 he, along with his family moved to Upland, California. Donald worked for over 30 years for General Dynamics in Pomona before retiring in 1993. For years Don was involved with the local Boy Scouts, hiking many summers with the Boys Scouts on the John Muir Trail, helped run the summer swim team program at Upland High School and was always in the stands for Upland High School swim meets and water polo games. Donald was an active member of Foothill Baptist Church and in later years attended Pomona Baptist Church, now Purpose Church. He also loved traveling with his wife June in their motor home. Donald is survived by daughters Diane Sumner and husband Mark, Deborah Flores and husband Robert and son Donald Jr. He had five grandchildren: Michael Sumner, Michelle Harkness and husband Timothy, Christopher Sumner and wife Nicole, Ashley Flores and husband Alex Hanawalt and Shelby Flores. He was also blessed with three great grandchildren: Andrew, Mia and Anthony Harkness. He is also survived by one brother Joe Frank Bean and wife Susie of Roxana, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years June, his parents Albert Wayne and Annabel Bean, his older brother Albert Glen Bean and his only sister Lola May Harmon. The family would like to thank the wonderful loving care Donald received from the staff of the Legacy House of Upland and from VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 24, 2020 at Draper Mortuary in Ontario, California, followed by interment at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, California. During these uncertain times, attendance is limited to a small number of people. The service will be Live Streamed. Please visit Draper Mortuary Facebook page to be a part of the virtual service. Donald spent his final weeks under the care of VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Children's Liver Association for Support Services, P.O. Box 186, Monaca, PA 15061 or VNA Hospice & Palliative Care of Southern California, 2151 East Convention Center Way Ste. #120, Ontario, CA 91764.





