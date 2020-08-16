August 13, 1936 - March 9, 2020 Donna Rae Cook was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska on August 13, 1936 and moved to San Bernardino, California in 1943. Donna attended San Bernardino city schools and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1954. Donna attend and graduated from San Bernardino Valley College in 1956. She received a BA from the University of Redlands in 1968. She subsequently received a MA from the University of Redlands in 1987. Donna taught 39 years at Crestmore and Grand Terrace Elementary Schools. Donna was a member of: Rainbow for Girls (Grand Cross of Colors), Honor Society, Sobobans, SBHS Acapella Choir, SBVC Acappella Choir, SBVC Archery Club, SBVC Y'se Christian Women (president), Ebelle Social Club (president), Nu Phi Mu Sorority (president), Valkyries Sorority (president), Inland Master Chorale, Sierra Club, Republican Women, and the St. Paul's Methodist Church and Central Christian Church in San Bernardino. Donna enjoyed her family and friends, travel with tour groups, swimming, walking, reading, art projects, plays, musical theater, and the fine arts. Donna is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Holt; daughters Anna Brannen and Joy Nicely; granddaughter Christina Chase; grandsons Jeffery Brannen, Bobby Maggard, Derek Maggard; great grandchildren Paige Bates, Robert Maggard, Aurora Maggard, Frankii Chase, and Brinley Maggard. Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Rae Cook, mother Louise Holt Mudge; stepfather Robert Mudge, father Lloyd Grant Holt Sr., and brother Lloyd Grant Holt Jr. Memorial contributions may be made to the Redlands Footlighters, Inc. Donna's Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date and she is interred at the Mt. View Cemetery in San Bernardino.





