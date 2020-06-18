2-4-1933 - 6-16-2020 Doreen Miller, of Oceanside, CA, was called home to be with the Lord. Born in Cornlea, NE she moved to Lincoln, NE where she attended Catholic schools. She moved to San Bernardino in 1957 where she lived until moving to Oceanside in 2018. She worked for Bings Cathay Inn, Mandarin Garden and San Bernardino Elks Lodge #836. Doreen is survived by daughter Debbie (Mike) of San Juan Capistrano; son Eddie (Tammy) of Oceanside; granddaughters Tawnya Campbell, Ashley and Caitie Brown; grandsons Justin (Laura) Vukich and Chris Brown; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, along with several nieces and nephews. Doreen was preceded in death by husband Stan Miller, daughter Nancy Miller, sons Rich and Tom Miller and grandson Tyler Ferrin. She requested no services.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store